Sutro Biopharma Presents Positive Late-Breaking Data on Luveltamab Tazevibulin for Platinum Resistant Ovarian Cancer at SGO Annual Meeting

Sutro Biopharma presents promising data on luvelta for ovarian cancer at SGO Annual Meeting, highlighting improved patient outcomes.

Sutro Biopharma announced encouraging results from the dose-optimization segment of the REFRαME-O1 trial for luveltamab tazevibulin (luvelta) in treating platinum-resistant ovarian cancer at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting. The trial highlighted that luvelta exhibited a 32% overall response rate (ORR) and a 96% disease control rate (DCR) at the optimized dose of 5.2 mg/kg, showing robust performance across patients with Folate Receptor-α expression levels of 25% or higher. The clinical activity and safety profile were consistent, with no new safety signals detected. Despite these findings, the company has decided to deprioritize further investment in luvelta's development while exploring out-licensing opportunities.

Expanded data presentation at a prestigious medical conference (SGO Annual Meeting), showcasing Sutro's commitment to advancing oncology research.

Luveltamab tazevibulin (luvelta) demonstrated promising antitumor activity in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer, indicating potential effectiveness compared to standard treatments.

Optimized dose selection for luvelta (5.2 mg/kg) achieved significantly higher overall response rates and disease control rates compared to the lower dose, suggesting enhanced treatment potential.

FDA Fast Track designation for luvelta reflects its potential to address unmet medical needs in ovarian cancer, facilitating expedited development and approval processes.

The company is deprioritizing investment into the development of luvelta across all indications, which may indicate challenges in its pipeline or financial situation.

Despite promising data, the press release emphasizes the need for out-licensing opportunities, suggesting potential limitations in the company's ability to bring luvelta to market independently.

There is a heavy reliance on the "potential" benefits of luvelta and other product candidates, which may raise concerns about their actual efficacy and market viability.

What is Luveltamab Tazevibulin (Luvelta)?

Luveltamab Tazevibulin, or luvelta, is a FRα-targeting antibody-drug conjugate designed for treating ovarian cancer.

What were the results of the REFRαME-O1 trial?

The trial showed promising antitumor activity in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, with an overall response rate of 32% at the optimized dose.

What is the optimized dose of luvelta?

The selected optimized dose of luvelta is 5.2 mg/kg for two cycles followed by 4.3 mg/kg.

Where was the study presented?

The results were presented at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting in Seattle, Washington.

What designations has the FDA granted to luvelta?

The FDA has granted luvelta Fast Track, Orphan, and Rare Pediatric Disease designations for various cancer indications.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (Sutro or the Company) (NASDAQ: STRO), an oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced expanded data in a late-breaking oral presentation from the dose-optimization portion of the REFRαME-O1 trial with luveltamab tazevibulin (luvelta) in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer



®



. The SGO Annual Meeting will take place from March 14-17, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.





In this study, luvelta demonstrated encouraging antitumor activity in patients with late-stage ovarian cancer across all levels of Folate Receptor-α (FRα) expression of 25% or greater, including an improved overall response rate (ORR), a low discontinuation rate, and a consistent safety profile across dose levels. Based on these findings, Sutro selected the optimized dose of luvelta: 5.2 mg/kg + G-CSF for two cycles then continued on 4.3 mg/kg.





“These data demonstrate the potential for improved patient responses compared to standard chemotherapy in PROC, especially patients whose FRα expression falls within the range of at least 25% to less than 75% 2+, which remains an important unmet medical need,” commented Dr. Jung Yun Lee, Professor, Gynecologic Oncologist, Yonsei Cancer Center and Severance Hospital, Yonsei University College of Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea.







Late-Breaking Oral Presentation Highlights:









At the selected optimized dose (5.2 mg/kg), luvelta achieved an ORR of 32%



At the selected optimized dose (5.2 mg/kg), luvelta achieved an ORR of 32% and a disease control rate (DCR) of 96% compared to an ORR of 13.8% and a DCR of 69% for the 4.3 mg/kg group.



The demonstrated clinical activity in the 5.2 mg/kg group was consistent in patients across all levels of FRα expression of 25% or greater, with an ORR of 30.8% and a DCR of 100% for positive staining (PS) 2+ ≥75% (eligible for approved FRα-targeting ADC) and an ORR of 33.3%



The demonstrated clinical activity in the 5.2 mg/kg group was consistent in patients across all levels of FRα expression of 25% or greater, with an ORR of 30.8% and a DCR of 100% for positive staining (PS) 2+ ≥75% (eligible for approved FRα-targeting ADC) and an ORR of 33.3% and DCR of 91.7% for PS2+ < 75%.



The majority of patients across both dose cohorts received prior bevacizumab.







The presentation will be accessible through the News & Events page of the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at



www.sutrobio.com



.





The Company recently announced that it is deprioritizing investment into the development of luvelta across all indications. Sutro continues to explore out-licensing opportunities to deliver the promise of luvelta’s benefit to patients with unmet need in platinum resistant ovarian cancer and beyond.









About Luveltamab Tazevibulin







Luveltamab tazevibulin, abbreviated as “luvelta” and formerly known as STRO-002, is a FRα-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) designed to treat a broad range of patients with ovarian cancer, including those with lower FRα-expression who are not eligible for approved treatment options targeting FRα. Developed and manufactured with Sutro’s cell-free XpressCF



®



platform, luvelta is a homogeneous ADC with four hemiasterlin cytotoxins per antibody, precisely positioned to efficiently deliver to the tumor while ensuring systemic stability after dosing. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted luvelta a Fast Track designation for Ovarian Cancer, as well as Orphan and Rare Pediatric Disease designations for CBF/GLIS2 Pediatric AML.







About Sutro Biopharma







Sutro Biopharma, Inc., is relentlessly focused on the discovery and development of precisely designed cancer therapeutics to transform what science can do for patients. Sutro’s fit-for-purpose technology, including cell-free XpressCF



®



, provides the opportunity for broader patient benefit and an improved patient experience. Sutro is advancing a robust early-stage pipeline of novel exatecan and dual-payload antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), coupled with high-value collaborations and industry partnerships, which validate its continuous product innovation. Sutro is headquartered in South San Francisco. For more information, follow Sutro on social media @Sutrobio, or visit



www.sutrobio.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, anticipated preclinical and clinical development activities, including enrollment and site activation; timing of announcements of clinical results, trial initiation, and regulatory filings; outcome of discussions with regulatory authorities; potential benefits of luvelta and the Company’s other product candidates and platform; potential business development and partnering transactions; potential market opportunities for luvelta and the Company’s other product candidates. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and the timing and results of biotechnology development and potential regulatory approval is inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including risks and uncertainties related to the Company’s ability to advance its product candidates, the receipt and timing of potential regulatory designations, approvals and commercialization of product candidates, the market size for the Company’s product candidates to be smaller than anticipated, clinical trial sites, supply chain and manufacturing facilities, the Company’s ability to maintain and recognize the benefits of certain designations received by product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, the Company’s ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals, the Company’s ability to protect intellectual property, and the Company’s commercial collaborations with third parties and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.











Investor Contact







Emily White





Sutro Biopharma





(650) 823-7681







ewhite@sutrobio.com









Media Contact







Amy Bonanno





Lyra Strategic Advisory







abonanno@lyraadvisory.com





