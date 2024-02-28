Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO) Surges 9.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. STRO shares rallied 9.5% in the last trading session to close at $5.26. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.7% loss over the past four weeks.

This rise in share price is attributable to positive investor expectations for Sutro’s pipeline. The company’s lead pipeline candidate is luveltamab tazevibulin (luvelta), an investigational antibody drug conjugate (ADC) designed to target folate receptor alpha (FolRα), which is being evaluated in multiple clinical studies across multiple cancer indications, including ovarian, endometrial and lung cancers.

Sutro is also in the process of advancing other pipeline candidates to clinical-stage development to target B-cell malignancies, solid tumors and hematological cancer indications. One of these clinical advancements is expected before this year’s end.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.81 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -32.8%. Revenues are expected to be $12.98 million, up 50.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Sutro Biopharma, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on STRO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Anika Therapeutics ANIK, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.6% lower at $25.26. ANIK has returned 1.3% in the past month.

Anika's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.26. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +23.5%. Anika currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.