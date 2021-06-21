Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO) Surges 6.4%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. STRO shares soared 6.4% in the last trading session to close at $19.92. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 2% gain over the past four weeks.

Investors continue to be optimistic on the company's encouraging pipeline progress for lucrative indications like non-small cell lung cancer and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.41 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +31.7%. Revenues are expected to be $13.4 million, up 41.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Sutro Biopharma, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on STRO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold).

