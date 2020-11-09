Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Just Reported A Surprise Profit And Analysts Updated Their Estimates

Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 25% over the past week following Sutro Biopharma, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:STRO) latest third-quarter results. In addition to smashing expectations with revenues of US$18m, Sutro Biopharma delivered a surprise statutory profit of US$0.45 per share, a notable improvement compared to analyst expectations of a loss. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGM:STRO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from seven analysts covering Sutro Biopharma is for revenues of US$25.1m in 2021, implying a substantial 45% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to tip over into lossmaking territory, with the analysts forecasting statutory losses of -US$2.73 per share in 2021. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$25.2m and US$2.77 per share in losses.

As a result there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$20.17, implying that the business is trading roughly in line with expectations despite ongoing losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Sutro Biopharma analyst has a price target of US$23.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$16.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 45% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 3.7% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 21% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Sutro Biopharma is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$20.17, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Sutro Biopharma going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Sutro Biopharma has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

