Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Advances ADC Pipeline Focus with Promising Preclinical Results and Strategic Reprioritization

Sutro Biopharma focuses on next-generation ADCs, presenting promising preclinical results and anticipating INDs for new candidates.

Quiver AI Summary

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. announced a strategic shift in its focus towards its next-generation antibody drug conjugate (ADC) portfolio following a strategic review, reprioritizing its pipeline to emphasize wholly-owned programs, particularly the Tissue Factor-targeting ADC, STRO-004. The company presented promising preclinical data for STRO-004 and dual-payload ADCs at recent scientific conferences and plans to submit three investigational new drug (IND) applications over the next three years. Sutro is currently conducting an IND-enabling toxicology study in collaboration with Astellas, which has triggered a $7.5 million milestone payment. As of March 31, 2025, the company reported $249 million in cash and equivalents, providing a runway into early 2027, excluding potential future collaborations. The restructuring will involve reducing the workforce by nearly 50% and ceasing its manufacturing operations by the end of 2025 while maintaining externally established manufacturing capabilities for its ADC pipeline.

Potential Positives

Focus on next-generation ADC portfolio indicates strategic alignment with promising therapeutic pathways in oncology.

Upcoming INDs for STRO-004 and other programs demonstrate a strong pipeline and potential for clinical advancements in the coming years.

Successful presentation of preclinical results at major conferences highlights the efficacy and safety of their leading programs, enhancing credibility and visibility in the oncology community.

Strong cash position and expected runway into early 2027 provide financial stability to support ongoing development and strategic initiatives.

Potential Negatives

Company announced a significant reduction in organizational headcount by nearly 50%, indicating potential financial distress and a need for restructuring.

The decision to deprioritize the development of luvelta suggests challenges in its therapeutic viability and market potential.

Net loss increased to $75.968 million for Q1 2025, compared to $58.213 million in Q1 2024, reflecting ongoing financial difficulties.

FAQ

What are the main highlights of Sutro Biopharma's recent press release?

Sutro announced a strategic focus on next-generation ADCs, promising preclinical results, and upcoming IND submissions for STRO-004 and STRO-006.

What is Sutro Biopharma's lead clinical candidate?

Sutro's lead clinical candidate is STRO-004, a next-generation Tissue Factor ADC aimed at treating solid tumors.

When is Sutro planning to submit their first IND application?

The first IND application for STRO-004 is planned for the second half of 2025.

What financial position does Sutro Biopharma currently hold?

As of March 31, 2025, Sutro had $249.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, providing a runway into early 2027.

What partnerships does Sutro Biopharma have for ADC development?

Sutro has ongoing collaborations with Astellas and Ipsen to advance its ADC programs, enhancing their development efforts.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$STRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $STRO stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





- Sharpened product candidate focus on its next-generation ADC portfolio, following strategic review and pipeline reprioritization -









- Promising preclinical results with STRO-004 and dual-payload ADC, as well as STRO-006 programs presented at AACR 2025 and PEGS, respectively -









- Three INDs for wholly-owned programs anticipated in next 3 years, beginning with potential best-in-class Tissue Factor ADC, STRO-004, planned for 2H 2025 -









- IND-enabling toxicology study ongoing for one program within Astellas iADC collaboration, triggering $7.5 million milestone payment to Sutro -









- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of March 31, 2025 of $249.0 million, with cash runway expected into early 2027, excluding additional anticipated milestones from existing collaborations -







SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (Sutro or the Company) (NASDAQ: STRO), an oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 and recent business highlights.





“In the first quarter, we announced a strategic decision to shift Sutro’s product candidate focus from luvelta to our pipeline of wholly-owned novel exatecan and dual-payload ADCs. As part of this review, we selected STRO-004—a next-generation Tissue Factor-targeting exatecan/Topo 1 ADC—as our lead clinical candidate, supported by strong preclinical data that point to its best-in-class potential,” said Jane Chung, Sutro’s Chief Executive Officer. “At AACR, we presented on STRO-004’s potent, dose-dependent anti-tumor activity and favorable safety profile across multiple dose levels and highlighted the unique capabilities of our XpressCF+



®



cell-free platform to develop novel dual-payload ADCs—an approach that holds significant promise for some of the most difficult-to-treat cancers. Additionally, next week, we have the opportunity to present preclinical data on STRO-006 for the first time, demonstrating encouraging pharmacokinetics (PK) and anti-tumor activity.”





Ms. Chung continued: “We currently are on track to deliver three new INDs over the next three years, starting with STRO-004, which is expected to enter clinical studies in the second half of this year. Our rich pipeline, made possible by our optimized cell-free platform, is designed to engage complex, hard-to-drug targets with next-generation single- and dual-payloads. We are also already seeing the extraordinary capabilities of our platform yield important advances in our collaboration with Astellas, with the recent initiation of an IND-enabling toxicology study for the first dual-payload immunostimulatory ADC program under our collaboration, triggering a milestone payment to Sutro. Our team remains inspired by the immense potential of our platform and pipeline, and the substantial benefit it can bring to patients and to our partners.”









Corporate and Program Updates











In March, Sutro announced completion of a strategic portfolio review resulting in the prioritization of its wholly-owned next-generation ADC programs. While Sutro will not continue the development of luveltamab tazevibulin (luvelta) on its own, it remains open to partnership opportunities.













Wholly-Owned Pipeline











STRO-004:



Sutro’s novel exatecan Tissue Factor ADC has been prioritized as the Company’s lead program, with an initial focus on solid tumors. The Company is preparing to submit an IND and initiate a first-in-human study in the second half of 2025.



Sutro’s novel exatecan Tissue Factor ADC has been prioritized as the Company’s lead program, with an initial focus on solid tumors. The Company is preparing to submit an IND and initiate a first-in-human study in the second half of 2025.





STRO-006:



Sutro’s differentiated integrin beta-6 (ITGB6) ADC is expected to enter clinical development in 2026, aimed at multiple solid tumors.



Sutro’s differentiated integrin beta-6 (ITGB6) ADC is expected to enter clinical development in 2026, aimed at multiple solid tumors.





Dual-Payload Program:



An IND for Sutro’s first wholly-owned dual-payload ADC is anticipated to be filed in 2027.













Existing Collaborations for Next-Generation ADCs











Ipsen:



A drug development program is ongoing with Ipsen for STRO-003, a ROR1 ADC.



A drug development program is ongoing with Ipsen for STRO-003, a ROR1 ADC.





Astellas:



Two research and development programs are ongoing with Astellas for dual-payload immunostimulatory ADCs (iADCs), one of which has initiated an IND-enabling toxicology study triggering a milestone payment to Sutro.







These collaborations remain a strategic priority given their long-term value creation potential and the increasing relevance of specialized ADCs in the treatment of cancer.







Medical Conferences











21







st







Annual PEGS Boston: The Essential Proteins Engineering & Cell Therapy Summit:



In May, Sutro will present promising preclinical data with STRO-006, highlighting its superior anti-tumor activity compared to first generation ITGB6 ADCs at clinically relevant dose levels, as well as its favorable PK and tolerability profile.



In May, Sutro will present promising preclinical data with STRO-006, highlighting its superior anti-tumor activity compared to first generation ITGB6 ADCs at clinically relevant dose levels, as well as its favorable PK and tolerability profile.





2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting:



In April, Sutro presented encouraging preclinical results with STRO-004 and its dual-payload ADC programs. Among the highlights, a single dose of STRO-004 led to promising overall response and disease control rates in Tissue Factor-positive patient-derived xenograft models spanning multiple cancer types. Additionally, STRO-004 has a favorable safety profile in cynomolgus monkeys up to 50 mg/kg, the highest dose tested.



In April, Sutro presented encouraging preclinical results with STRO-004 and its dual-payload ADC programs. Among the highlights, a single dose of STRO-004 led to promising overall response and disease control rates in Tissue Factor-positive patient-derived xenograft models spanning multiple cancer types. Additionally, STRO-004 has a favorable safety profile in cynomolgus monkeys up to 50 mg/kg, the highest dose tested.





Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer



®



:



In March, expanded data were presented in a late-breaking oral presentation from the dose-optimization portion of the REFRαME-O1 trial with luvelta in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer. In the study, luvelta demonstrated encouraging antitumor activity in patients with late-stage ovarian cancer across all levels of Folate Receptor-α expression of 25% or greater, including an improved overall response rate, a low discontinuation rate, and a consistent safety profile across dose levels.













Upcoming Investor Conferences







Management will participate in the following upcoming healthcare investor conferences. Webcasts of the presentations will be accessible through the News & Events page of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



www.sutrobio.com



. Archived replays will be available for at least 30 days after the event.







TD Cowen’s 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit, May 27-28, 2025, Virtual



TD Cowen’s 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit, May 27-28, 2025, Virtual



Jefferies 2025 Global Healthcare Conference, June 3-5, 2025, in New York









Organization









As part of the restructuring, Jane Chung, President and Chief Operating Officer, assumed the responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer and was appointed as a member of the Sutro Board. The Company is also reducing its organizational headcount by nearly 50 percent and decommissioning its manufacturing facility by year-end 2025. Manufacturing capabilities to support the next-generation ADC pipeline have been fully established and scaled up externally.













First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights









Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities







As of March 31, 2025, Sutro had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $249.0 million, as compared to $316.9 million as of December 31, 2024. Cost reductions subsequently realized from the restructuring, combined with refocused clinical development priorities give the Company an expected cash runway into early 2027, excluding additional anticipated milestones from existing collaborations.







Revenue







Revenue was $17.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $13.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, with the 2025 amount related principally to the Astellas collaboration. Future collaboration and license revenue under existing agreements, and from any additional collaboration and license partners, will fluctuate as a result of the amount and timing of revenue recognition of upfront, milestones, and other agreement payments.







Research & Development (R&D) and General & Administrative (G&A) Expenses







Total R&D and G&A expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 were $64.9 million, as compared to $69.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The 2025 period includes non-cash expenses for stock-based compensation of $5.5 million and depreciation and amortization of $1.9 million, as compared to $6.1 million and $1.8 million, respectively, in the 2024 period. For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, R&D expenses were $51.6 million and G&A expenses were $13.3 million.







Restructuring and Related Costs







Restructuring and related costs for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 were $21.0 million. Sutro will continue to recognize restructuring and related costs in future periods for the deprioritization of the luvelta program, of which it expects to recognize a significant portion in 2025. The ultimate amount of expense will be affected by the timing to complete Sutro’s cost commitments to its third-party CROs and CMOs and the full wind-down of the clinical trials. Sutro will revise its estimates of the costs to deprioritize these studies for the luvelta program and the amount of severance and benefits paid to employees as new information becomes available to the Company in future periods.







About Sutro Biopharma







Sutro Biopharma, Inc., is relentlessly focused on the discovery and development of precisely designed cancer therapeutics to transform what science can do for patients. Sutro’s fit-for-purpose technology, including cell-free XpressCF



®



, provides the opportunity for broader patient benefit and an improved patient experience. Sutro is advancing a robust early-stage pipeline of novel exatecan and dual-payload antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), coupled with high-value collaborations and industry partnerships, which validate its continuous product innovation. Sutro is headquartered in South San Francisco. For more information, follow Sutro on social media @Sutrobio, or visit



www.sutrobio.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, anticipated preclinical and clinical development activities, including enrollment and site activation; timing of announcements of clinical results, trial initiation, and regulatory filings; outcome of discussions with regulatory authorities; potential benefits of the Company’s product candidates and platform; potential business development and partnering transactions; potential market opportunities for the Company’s product candidates; the timing of exiting the manufacturing facility in San Carlos; the timing and receipt of anticipated future milestone payments; the Company’s expected cash runway; and the expected costs and cost reductions associated with the restructuring. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and the timing and results of biotechnology development and potential regulatory approval is inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including risks and uncertainties related to the Company’s ability to advance its product candidates, the receipt and timing of potential regulatory designations, approvals and commercialization of product candidates, the market size for the Company’s product candidates to be smaller than anticipated, clinical trial sites, supply chain and manufacturing facilities, the Company’s ability to obtain, maintain and recognize the benefits of certain designations received by product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, the Company’s ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals, the Company’s ability to protect intellectual property, and the Company’s commercial collaborations with third parties and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.











Sutro Biopharma, Inc.









Selected Statements of Operations Financial Data









(Unaudited)









(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

































Three Months Ended





















March 31,





















2025

















2024















Revenue





$





17,399













$





13,008













Operating expenses





































Research and development









51,597

















56,878













General and administrative









13,273

















12,721













Restructuring and related costs









21,043

















-













Total operating expenses









85,913

















69,599













Loss from operations









(68,514





)













(56,591





)









Interest income









3,189

















4,096













Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities









-

















3,679













Non-cash interest expense related to the sale of future royalties









(9,344





)













(7,184





)









Interest and other income (expense), net









(1,299





)













(2,213





)









Net loss





$





(75,968





)









$





(58,213





)









Net loss per share, basic and diluted





$





(0.91





)









$





(0.95





)









Weighted-average shares used in computing basic and diluted loss per share









83,106,013

















61,457,793































































Sutro Biopharma, Inc.









Selected Balance Sheets Financial Data









(Unaudited)









(In thousands)

























March 31,









2025







(1)















December 31,





2024







(2)



















Assets



































Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities





$





248,972













$





316,895













Accounts receivable









13,562

















8,616













Property and equipment, net









16,798

















18,190













Operating lease right-of-use assets









16,280

















17,677













Other assets









25,818

















25,829















Total Assets







$





321,430













$





387,207















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity



































Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities





$





57,999













$





56,324













Deferred revenue









77,544

















82,319













Operating lease liability









21,397

















23,154













Deferred royalty obligation related to the sale of future royalties









190,301

















180,809













Total liabilities









347,241

















342,606













Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity









(25,811





)













44,601















Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity







$





321,430













$





387,207

















(





1)



The condensed balance sheet as of March 31, 2025 was derived from the unaudited financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2025.











(2)



The condensed balance sheet as of December 31, 2024 was derived from the audited financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 13, 2025.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.