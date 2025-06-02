Markets
Sutro Biopharma Appoints Greg Chow As Chief Financial Officer

June 02, 2025 — 09:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO), an oncology company focused on site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates, said on Monday that it has appointed Greg Chow as Chief Financial Officer with effect from June 2. Most recently, Chow served as Chief Financial and Business Officer at NodThera.

In connection with the appointment, Chow will receive a restricted stock unit award for 100,000 shares and a non-qualified option to purchase a total of 275,000 shares of STRO. The option will have an exercise price equal to the closing price of STRO on June 2.

