Sutro Biopharma Appoints Anne Borgman As CMO

(RTTNews) - Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO), a clinical-stage oncology company, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Anne Borgman as Chief Medical Officer or CMO, with effect from February 28.

Borgman succeeds Arturo Molina who resigned as CMO in November last year.

Borgman has over two decades of oncology and hematology drug development and extensive regulatory experience in both the U.S. and Europe.

Previously, Dr. Borgman was Vice President, Clinical Research & Development, at Exelixis, Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.