Markets
STRO

Sutro Biopharma Appoints Anne Borgman As CMO

February 28, 2023 — 08:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO), a clinical-stage oncology company, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Anne Borgman as Chief Medical Officer or CMO, with effect from February 28.

Borgman succeeds Arturo Molina who resigned as CMO in November last year.

Borgman has over two decades of oncology and hematology drug development and extensive regulatory experience in both the U.S. and Europe.

Previously, Dr. Borgman was Vice President, Clinical Research & Development, at Exelixis, Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STRO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.