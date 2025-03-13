Sutro Biopharma Announces Strategic Portfolio Review and Management Changes, Highlights Financial Results for Full Year 2024

Sutro Biopharma prioritizes ADC programs after a strategic review, announcing management changes and financial results for 2024.

Quiver AI Summary

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has announced a strategic portfolio review leading to a focus on its next-generation antibody drug conjugate (ADC) programs, along with key management changes. As of December 31, 2024, the company reported cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $316.9 million, providing a cash runway into at least Q4 2026, not accounting for expected milestones from collaborations. The company also shared its financial results, showing revenue of $62.0 million for 2024, a decrease from the previous year, and total operating expenses of $300.5 million. Restructuring costs from the portfolio review are estimated between $40 to $45 million, but cost reductions are anticipated. A conference call is scheduled for today to discuss these developments further.

Potential Positives

Completion of a strategic portfolio review prioritizing next-generation antibody drug conjugate (ADC) programs, indicating a focus on innovation and long-term growth.

The company has a strong cash position of $316.9 million and an extended cash runway projected into at least Q4 2026, which provides financial stability for ongoing operations and development.

Announcement of key management changes, suggesting a proactive approach to leadership adjustments in alignment with strategic goals.

Potential Negatives

Revenue decreased significantly from $153.7 million in 2023 to $62 million in 2024, indicating potential challenges in securing collaborations or market acceptance of products.

Total operating expenses increased to $300.5 million in 2024 from $243 million in 2023, which raises concerns regarding financial management and sustainability.

The announcement of strategic portfolio review and management changes may signal internal difficulties and a need to restructure, which often raises concerns among investors and stakeholders about the company's direction and stability.

FAQ

What strategic changes has Sutro Biopharma announced?

Sutro Biopharma has completed a strategic portfolio review and is prioritizing its next-generation ADC programs.

When is Sutro's conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for today at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

What is Sutro's cash runway projection?

Sutro expects a cash runway into at least Q4 2026, excluding anticipated milestones from collaborations.

What were Sutro's revenues for 2024?

Sutro reported revenues of $62.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

What were Sutro's total operating expenses in 2024?

Total operating expenses for Sutro in 2024 were $300.5 million, compared to $243.0 million in 2023.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$STRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $STRO stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





– Sutro announced a strategic portfolio review resulting in prioritization of wholly-owned next-generation ADC programs; Key management changes announced as part of transition –









– Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2024 of $316.9 million, with cash runway expected into at least Q4 2026, excluding anticipated milestones from existing collaborations –









–





Conference call today at





2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET –







SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (Sutro or the Company) (NASDAQ: STRO), an oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today reported its financial results for the full year 2024 and recent business highlights. The Company also announced the completion of a strategic portfolio review resulting in the prioritization of its next-generation ADC pipeline. A conference call will be held today at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the pipeline reprioritization, team restructuring and next steps.







Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights









Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities







As of December 31, 2024, Sutro had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $316.9 million, as compared to $388.3 million as of September 30, 2024. Cash runway is expected into at least Q4 2026, excluding anticipated milestones from existing collaborations.







Revenue







Revenue was $62.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $153.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, with the 2024 amount related principally to the Astellas collaboration and the Tasly agreement. Future collaboration and license revenue under existing agreements, and from any additional collaboration and license partners, will fluctuate as a result of the amount and timing of revenue recognition of upfront, milestones, and other agreement payments.







Operating Expenses







Total operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024 were $300.5 million, as compared to $243.0 million for year ended December 31, 2023. The year 2024 includes non-cash expenses for stock-based compensation of $24.7 million and depreciation and amortization of $7.2 million, as compared to $24.9 million and $6.8 million, respectively, in the year 2023. Total operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024 were comprised of research and development expenses of $252.0 million and general and administrative expenses of $48.5 million.







Restructuring Expenditures







Cash payments resulting from the strategic portfolio review and related restructuring are estimated to be $40 to $45 million. Cost reductions subsequently realized from the restructuring, combined with refocused clinical development priorities give the Company an expected cash runway into at least the fourth quarter of 2026, excluding anticipated milestones from existing collaborations.







Conference Call Details







The Company will host a conference call and webcast today at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET. The webcast information will also be available through the News & Events section of the Investors portion of the Company’s website at



www.sutrobio.com



. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days after the event.







About Sutro Biopharma







Sutro Biopharma, Inc., is relentlessly focused on the discovery and development of precisely designed cancer therapeutics to transform what science can do for patients. Sutro’s fit-for-purpose technology, including cell-free XpressCF



®



, provides the opportunity for broader patient benefit and an improved patient experience. Sutro is advancing a robust early-stage pipeline of novel exatecan and dual-payload antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), coupled with high-value collaborations and industry partnerships, which validate its continuous product innovation. Sutro is headquartered in South San Francisco. For more information, follow Sutro on social media @Sutrobio, or visit



www.sutrobio.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, anticipated preclinical and clinical development activities, including enrollment and site activation; timing of announcements of clinical results, trial initiation, and regulatory filings; outcome of discussions with regulatory authorities; potential benefits of the Company’s product candidates and platform; potential business development and partnering transactions; potential market opportunities for the Company’s product candidates; the timing of exiting the manufacturing facility in San Carlos; the timing and receipt of anticipated future milestone payments; the Company’s expected cash runway; and the expected costs and cost reductions associated with the restructuring. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and the timing and results of biotechnology development and potential regulatory approval is inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including risks and uncertainties related to the Company’s ability to advance its product candidates, the receipt and timing of potential regulatory designations, approvals and commercialization of product candidates, the market size for the Company’s product candidates to be smaller than anticipated, clinical trial sites, supply chain and manufacturing facilities, the Company’s ability to maintain and recognize the benefits of certain designations received by product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, the Company’s ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals, the Company’s ability to protect intellectual property, and the Company’s commercial collaborations with third parties and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.







Investor Contact







Emily White





Sutro Biopharma





(650) 823-7681









ewhite@sutrobio.com











Media Contact







Amy Bonanno





Lyra Strategic Advisory









abonanno@lyraadvisory.com























Sutro Biopharma, Inc.









Selected Statements of Operations Financial Data









(Unaudited)









(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)





























For the year ended December 31

























2024

















2023

















2022















Revenues









$





62,043













$





153,731













$





67,772













Operating expenses

























































Research and development













252,043

















180,425

















137,171













General and administrative













48,453

















62,584

















59,544













Total operating expenses













300,496

















243,009

















196,715













Loss from operations













(238,453





)













(89,278





)













(128,943





)









Interest income













18,643

















14,510

















3,455













Unrealized gain on equity securities













-

















9,917

















12,130













Non-cash interest expense related to the





sale of future royalties













(31,070





)













(12,570





)













-













Interest and other income (expense), net













25,782

















(11,180





)













(3,346





)









Loss before provision for income taxes













(225,098





)













(88,601





)













(116,704





)









Provision for income taxes













2,363

















18,192

















2,500













Net loss









$





(227,461





)









$





(106,793





)









$





(119,204





)









Net loss per share, basic and diluted









$





(2.96





)









$





(1.78





)









$





(2.35





)









Weighted-average shares used in





computing basic and diluted net loss





per share













76,829,198

















60,163,542

















50,739,185



































Sutro Biopharma, Inc.









Selected Balance Sheets Financial Data









(Unaudited)









(In thousands)





























December 31,

























2024







(1)



















2023







(2)



















Assets











































Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities









$





316,895













$





333,681













Investment in equity securities













-

















41,937













Accounts receivable













8,616

















36,078













Property and equipment, net













18,190

















21,940













Operating lease right-of-use assets













17,677

















22,815













Other assets













25,829

















14,285















Total Assets











$





387,207













$





470,736















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity











































Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities









$





56,324













$





64,293













Deferred revenue













82,319

















74,045













Operating lease liability













23,154

















29,574













Debt













-

















4,061













Deferred royalty obligation related to the sale of future royalties













180,809

















149,114













Total liabilities













342,606

















321,087













Total stockholders’ equity













44,601

















149,649















Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity











$





387,207













$





470,736





























(1)















The condensed balance sheet as of December 31, 2024 was derived from the unaudited financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 13, 2025.















(2)















The condensed balance sheet as of December 31, 2023 was derived from the audited financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2024.









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.