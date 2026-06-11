Sustained Revenue Growth Aids Equifax Amid Low Liquidity

Equifax EFX is benefiting from strong demand for its credit information, analytical services and data-processing services. The company’s sustained revenue growth and its diverse client base mitigate sector-centric challenges.

However, seasonality can dampen profitability, scalability and overall financial performance. Cybersecurity threats pose a risk to investors, while a low current ratio remains a concern.

How is EFX Faring?

Equifax gains from robust demand for its information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The company provides services based on comprehensive databases of consumer and business information derived from numerous sources, including credit, financial assets, telecommunications and utility payments, employment, income, demographic and marketing data.

EFX is witnessing continued revenue growth, driven by synergies from acquisitions, ongoing general consumer credit activity, product innovation, initiatives to foster enterprise growth and efficient business execution. The company expects revenue growth to continue over the long term.

Equifax, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Equifax, Inc. revenue-ttm | Equifax, Inc. Quote

Equifax uses advanced statistical techniques and proprietary tools to analyze available data and create customized insights, decision-making solutions and processing services, making its offerings vital to its customers. This helps customers to understand, manage and protect their clients’ information and make better financial decisions.

The company’s broad client base helps it to maintain consistent revenue growth by mitigating sector-specific challenges. It provides services to diverse industries, including finance, mortgage, consumer, employee, telecommunications, automotive, commercial, retail, government, resellers and more. This mitigates vulnerabilities in any sector by capitalizing on strengths in others.

Meanwhile, EFX faces several challenges that investors should monitor. The company had a cybersecurity incident in 2017, resulting in the theft of highly sensitive personal data belonging to approximately 143 million of its consumers. Since the company operates using a significant amount of its clients’ personal and financial data, another security breach could severely tarnish EFX's brand image, reputation and credibility.

The company faces seasonality issues, making it difficult to make projections. Revenues generated from financial wealth asset products and data management services in its Financial Marketing Services business are lower in the first, second and third quarters compared with the fourth quarter of the year, while revenues from the Employer Services business unit within the company’s Workforce Solutions segment are lower in the second, third and fourth quarters compared with the first quarter. This creates fluctuations in profitability and makes it difficult to predict quarterly performance.

Equifax’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of the first quarter of 2026 was 0.61, lower than the industry average of 1.15. A current ratio below 1 often indicates that the company may not be well-positioned to pay off its short-term obligations.

EFX reported impressive first-quarter 2026 results. It earned an adjusted profit of $1.86 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.1% and increased 21.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Revenues of $1.6 billion beat the consensus estimate by 2.3% and rose 14.4% year over year.

Equifax currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshots of Some Players

Rollins, Inc. ROL reported impressive first-quarter 2026 results. ROL’s adjusted earnings of 24 cents per share matched the consensus mark and rose 9.1% from the year-ago quarter. ROL’s total revenues of $906.4 million surpassed the consensus mark by 1.3% and increased 10.2% year over year.

Waste Connections, Inc. WCN posted impressive first-quarter 2026 results. WCN’s adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share outpaced the consensus mark by 3.4% and rose 8.9% from the year-ago quarter. WCN’s total revenues of $2.37 billion beat the consensus mark by 0.7% and increased 6.4% year over year.

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Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.