Sustainable Projects Group Appoints New CFO Thomas Lund Hansen

Sustainable Projects Group ( (SPGX) ) has provided an update.
Thomas Lund Hansen has been appointed CFO following Stefan Muehlbauer’s resignation. Hansen brings over 25 years of experience in the mining industry, with roles at companies like Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton. His compensation includes a $150,000 base salary, potential bonuses, and pension contributions, highlighting the company’s strategic focus on experienced leadership.
