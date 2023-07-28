Sustainable funds grab new money worldwide in Q2 but lag in U.S.- Morningstar

The researchers blamed some of the $11.4 billion in outflows from U.S. sustainable funds over the past year on market volatility and the unforgiving macroeconomic backdrop.

"Another possible factor continuing to weigh on investor demand for ESG products is the political backlash against sustainable investing in the U.S.," they added.

In Europe, the pattern was reversed, with sustainable funds attracting $20 billion in net new money, while conventional funds in the region lost $19 billion, Morningstar said.

Despite weakening flows, the value of assets in sustainable funds both globally and in the United States specifically continued a growth trend that began in late 2022.

Sustainable funds' relatively high exposure to the technology sector, which acted as a drag last year, is now proving beneficial.

"The rise in tech stocks, along with rising valuations across the markets, certainly provided a boost to sustainable fund assets and returns," said Morningstar Associate Director of Sustainability Research Alyssa Stankiewicz.

Sustainable funds withstand broader outflows in Q2 https://tmsnrt.rs/43Qrvjj

U.S. sustainable funds keep losing money in Q2 https://tmsnrt.rs/3Q9Z0Ku

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((isla.binnie@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: isla.binnie.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.