Sustainable Funds Evaded Outflows in 2022

Sustainable funds that invest based on factors such as a company’s carbon footprints and workforce diversity were able to attract new investments in 2022, despite a broad market selloff. According to Morningstar, investments into U.S. ESG funds including stocks, bonds, and other categories fell to $3.1 billion in 2022 from $69.2 billion a year earlier, while conventional funds that don’t consider ESG factors, saw more than $370 billion in withdrawals last year. Fixed-income funds accounted for about 75% of sustainable inflows or $2.4 billion. Sustainable products are benefitting from capital chasing greener investments in response to a warming planet, while governments and regulators are increasingly setting ambitious climate targets. This is pushing companies to shrink their carbon footprints. Morningstar’s associate director of sustainability research, Alyssa Stankiewicz, stated, “Investors are experiencing more and more the first or secondhand effects of climate change and societal inequality, and that’s driving their desire to want to have a positive impact.” Some of the ESG fixed-income funds with the largest inflows invest directly in renewable energy and low-carbon transit alternatives. For instance, the Calvert Bond Fund saw $413 million in inflows last year, the third-highest inflow of any sustainable bond fund last year, according to Morningstar.

Finsum:Amid a broad market selloff last year, sustainable bond funds continued to see inflows while non-ESG funds experienced $370 billion in withdrawals as investors chased greener investments in response to a warming planet.

esg

sustainable

mutual funds

fixed income

