How Sustainability Teams Are Turning Reporting into Strategic Advantage

With sustainability reporting now sitting at the intersection of regulation, strategy, and stakeholder expectations, companies must rethink how they approach data, governance, and disclosure. The challenge for sustainability teams is to not just keep up with evolving regulations but to build an approach that can adapt as requirements continue to shift.

This challenge was front and center during a recent ESG Today webinar, The Reporting Resilience Playbook for Corporate Sustainability Leaders in 2026, during which leaders from Nasdaq, CAE, Novartis, and Ropes & Gray shared how their teams are navigating a regulatory landscape that is evolving in real time.

Navigating a More Structured, Fragmented Reporting Landscape

Panelist Adrian Kyburz, Head of Disclosure Strategy & Corporate Reporting at Novartis, likened the current landscape to a highway construction zone. “We know where we want to go,” Kyburz described, “but there’s a lot of construction going on… new rules coming in, new distractions, and we have to somehow navigate this. It’s a journey.”

The evolving sustainability reporting landscape is already reshaping how companies plan, measure, and disclose performance. As Michael Littenberg, Partner at Ropes & Gray, explained, "We’ve moved from almost entirely voluntary sustainability reporting to increasingly mandatory reporting that has to be done in a more structured way.”

At the same time, the regulatory environment remains fragmented. Companies are navigating overlapping frameworks across regions, each with different scopes and timelines. In response, many sustainability teams are shifting away from reactive, regulation-by-regulation compliance. Instead, they are building holistic strategies that account for multiple frameworks at once. Littenberg emphasized the importance of a “harmonized holistic approach,” noting this reduces duplication and helps manage risk across jurisdictions.

Turning Sustainability Reporting into a Strategic Capability

As requirements expand, sustainability reporting has become more embedded in operations. Companies that take a more structured approach are treating reporting less as a compliance output and more as a tool for decision-making and stakeholder engagement.

For CAE, this shift requires a more intentional approach given the company operates across multiple regulatory regimes globally. Constance Drilhon, Senior Director of Sustainability at CAE, emphasized the importance of building systems that scale, noting, “Companies need to develop a consistent and systemic approach to reporting, making sure that we have available data that we can reuse and leverage to meet different regulatory obligations.” Kyburz reinforced this point, highlighting that most frameworks are ultimately about transparency, underscoring the opportunity to simplify and unify disclosures rather than overcomplicate them.

This shift toward transparency changes how sustainability teams prioritize their efforts. Instead of chasing individual requirements, they are focused on building clear narratives, aligning internal stakeholders, and integrating sustainability into core business processes.

Using AI to Streamline and Scale Reporting Workflows

In order to utilize the full value of artificial intelligence (AI), workflows should be built on existing processes rather than replace them. As Drilhon noted, “AI would amplify the quality of your existing data, but it does not fix weak foundations.”

Within that context, AI is beginning to support sustainability reporting by reducing manual work and improving consistency, with its most immediate value in workflow-driven use cases. Mike Stiller, New Growth Initiatives at Nasdaq, pointed to applications such as regulatory gap assessments, automating stakeholder responses, and extracting data from documents. As Stiller explained, “I think the real promise is completing work… longer running actions, multi-step tasks,” emphasizing AI’s shift toward executing more complex workflows.

In practice, this mindset enables faster reporting cycles and more consistent outputs. AI can help streamline benchmarking, surface insights, and maintain alignment across disclosures. Solutions like Nasdaq Lens™ bring these workflows together by unifying research, benchmarking, and disclosure drafting into a single AI-driven workflow, enabling teams to move from insight to output more efficiently.

Building Resilient Reporting Strategies for What Comes Next

While sustainability reporting is ever evolving, its direction is clear. It is becoming more standardized, more integrated, and more closely tied to business performance.

Companies that succeed are not waiting for regulatory certainty. They are building flexible and scalable sustainability reporting models, investing in data quality, and aligning teams across functions. At the same time, they are using technology like AI to improve efficiency without losing control over quality and narrative.

In a landscape defined by change, the advantage will go to sustainability teams that combine structure with adaptability. Those teams will not just meet requirements, but build reporting processes that help support better decisions, clearer communication, and long-term value for their companies.

Note: Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information.

Nasdaq Sustainability Solutions™ helps companies navigate the evolving sustainability landscape with technology and advisory expertise designed to help centralize data, streamline workflows, and align disclosures across global frameworks. By combining automation, AI-enabled workflows, and scalable reporting solutions, Nasdaq Sustainability Solutions can empower organizations to move from fragmented processes toward more consistent, trusted sustainability data and disclosures while strengthening stakeholder engagement.

Ready to build a more resilient sustainability strategy? Nasdaq Sustainability Solutions can help companies turn complexity into clarity, improve data quality, and support the delivery of measurable outcomes across the full reporting lifecycle. Learn more about how Nasdaq supports organizations throughout their sustainability journey.



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