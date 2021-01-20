Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company with an all-female team formed by VC Victoria Grace and Agility Logistics targeting a sustainable business, raised $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. The company originally planned to offer 22.5 million units before increasing the offering to 27.5 million units earlier this month. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company's all-female management team and board is led by CEO and Director Victoria Grace, a Founding Partner of Colle Capital Partners I, an opportunistic, early stage technology venture fund. She is joined by CFO Anastasia Nyrkovskaya, who currently serves as CFO of Fortune Media. Queen's Gambit Growth Capital plans to target businesses that provide solutions promoting sustainable development, economic growth, and prosperity, with sectors of potential interest including clean energy, healthcare, financial technology, industrials, mobility, and emerging technology.



Queen's Gambit Growth Capital plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GMBTU. Barclays acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Sustainability SPAC Queen's Gambit Growth Capital prices further upsized $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

