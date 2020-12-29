Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company formed by Colle Capital and Agility Logistics targeting a sustainable business, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $225 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $225 million by offering 22.5 million units at $10. Affiliates of Agility, an owner of the sponsor, and Luxor Capital Group each intend to purchase 9.9% of units in the offering. At the proposed deal size, Queen's Gambit Growth Capital would command a market value of $281 million.



The company's all-female management team and board is led by CEO and Director Victoria Grace, a Founding Partner of Colle Capital Partners I, an opportunistic, early stage technology venture fund. She is joined by CFO Anastasia Nyrkovskaya, who currently serves as CFO of FORTUNE Media.



Queen's Gambit Growth Capital plans to target businesses that provide solutions promoting sustainable development, economic growth, and prosperity, with sectors of potential interest including clean energy, healthcare, financial technology, industrials, mobility, and emerging technology



Queen's Gambit Growth Capital was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GMBT.U. The company filed confidentially on December 17, 2020. Barclays is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Sustainability SPAC Queen's Gambit Growth Capital files for a $225 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.