Sustainability SPAC Northern Genesis Acquisition III files for a $150 million IPO

Northern Genesis Acquisition III, a blank check company targeting sustainability and societal infrastructure, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering.



The Kansas City, MO-based company plans to raise $150 million by offering 15 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. The company may raise up to an additional $75 million pursuant to a forward purchase agreement with the sponsor that will close concurrently with the initial business combination. At the proposed deal size, Northern Genesis Acquisition III will command a market value of $188 million.



The company is led by CEO and Director Ian Robertson, the current CEO of InfraStar Investments and former CEO of Algonquin Power & Utilities; CFO Ken Manget, the former Global Head of Relationship Investing at the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan; President Michael Hoffman, the founder of Stone Capital Partners and former Head of Renewable Energy Funds at Riverstone Holdings; and Chairman Chris Jarratt, the co-founder and former Executive Vice Chair of Algonquin Power & Utilities.



The group's other SPACs include Northern Genesis Acquisition II (NGAB.U; +20% from $10 offer price), which raised $360 million in January 2021, and Northern Genesis Acquisition (NGA; +144%), which raised $300 million in August 2020 and is pending a business combination with Lion Electric. Northern Genesis Acquisition III intends to focus on opportunities making a positive contribution to sustainability through the ownership, financing, and management of societal infrastructure.



Northern Genesis Acquisition III was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol NGC.U. It filed confidentially on January 29, 2021. Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo Securities and TD Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Sustainability SPAC Northern Genesis Acquisition III files for a $150 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

