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SUSS MicroTec FY25 Profit, Orders Drop, Cuts Dividend, Sees Weak FY26, Growth In FY30; Stock Down

March 30, 2026 — 04:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SUSS MicroTec SE (SESMF, SMHN.F) shares were losing around 3 percent in Germany after the manufacturer of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry on Monday reported lower earnings and orders for fiscal 2025, even though sales were higher. Further, the firm proposed a sharp decline in dividend.

In addition, the company issued outlook, expecing lower margin and sales in fiscal 2026, but growth in fiscal 2030.

For fiscal 2026, SUSS MicroTec guides lower sales of 425 million euros to 485 million euros, which, at the midpoint of the range, would represent a 9.6 percent decline compared to 2025. EBIT margin is expected to range between 8 percent and 10 percent for the full year, compared to 13.1 percent in fiscal 2025.

Further, by 2030, the company expects sales to rise to between 750 million euros and 900 million euros. The EBIT margin is expected to increase to 20 to 22 percent over the same period.

For the full year, SUSS MicroTec proposed a dividend of 0.04 euro per share, down from 0.30 euro per share last year.

For the financial year 2025, net profit declined to 46.107 million euros or 2.41 euros per basic share from 109.974 million euros or 5.75 euros per basic share last year. Earnings from continuing operations were 2.59 euros per basic share, compared to 2.70 euros per basic share last year.

EBIT climbed down 11.7 percent to 65.872 million euros from 74.614 million euros in the previous year. The EBIT margin amounted to 13.1 percent, compared to previous year's 16.7 percent.

EBITDA declined 5.7 percent to 77.7 million euros from 82.4 million euros in the prior year.

The German company's sales rose by 12.6 percent to 503.180 million euros from 446.654 million euros last year.

Order intake fell 16.4 percent from last year to 354.3 million euros, due to weaker order momentum in the first three quarters and a general decline in demand from Chinese customers.

Order book as of December 31 fell 37.8 percent to 266.8 million euros.

On the Frankfurt stock exchange, shares of SUSS MicroTec were down 3.27 percent in the morning trade, at 49.04 euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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