Susquehanna Upgrades Sun Country Airlines Holdings (SNCY)

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2026, Susquehanna upgraded their outlook for Sun Country Airlines Holdings (NasdaqGS:SNCY) from Neutral to Positive.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.05% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sun Country Airlines Holdings is $17.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 14.05% from its latest reported closing price of $15.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sun Country Airlines Holdings is 1,494MM, an increase of 35.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 464 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sun Country Airlines Holdings. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNCY is 0.08%, an increase of 6.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.87% to 79,073K shares. The put/call ratio of SNCY is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 3,330K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,534K shares , representing a decrease of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNCY by 8.27% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,887K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,810K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNCY by 9.51% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,637K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,179K shares , representing a decrease of 20.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNCY by 85.74% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,362K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,487K shares , representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNCY by 10.19% over the last quarter.

Zimmer Partners holds 2,096K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,226K shares , representing a decrease of 6.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNCY by 6.04% over the last quarter.

