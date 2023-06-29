Susquehanna Upgrades Schneider National Inc - Class B (SNDR)

Fintel reports that on June 29, 2023, Susquehanna upgraded their outlook for Schneider National Inc - Class B (NYSE:SNDR) from Neutral to Positive .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.03% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Schneider National Inc - Class B is 32.86. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 16.03% from its latest reported closing price of 28.32.

The projected annual revenue for Schneider National Inc - Class B is 6,725MM, an increase of 4.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.26.

Schneider National Inc - Class B Declares $0.09 Dividend

On April 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on July 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $28.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.27%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.20%, the lowest has been 0.85%, and the highest has been 1.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.15 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 552 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schneider National Inc - Class B. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDR is 0.13%, an increase of 2.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 55,836K shares. The put/call ratio of SNDR is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,931K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,008K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 22.02% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,553K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares, representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 81.83% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,432K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,444K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 9.85% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 1,424K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,106K shares, representing an increase of 22.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 5.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,367K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,144K shares, representing an increase of 16.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 26.12% over the last quarter.

Schneider National Background Information

Schneider is a leading transportation and logistics services company providing a broad portfolio of premier truckload, intermodal and logistics solutions and operating one of the largest for-hire trucking Feets in North America.

