Susquehanna Upgrades Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Susquehanna upgraded their outlook for Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) from Neutral to Positive .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 155.91% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rush Street Interactive is $7.14. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 155.91% from its latest reported closing price of $2.79.

The projected annual revenue for Rush Street Interactive is $701MM, an increase of 18.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSI by 7.92% over the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 88K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alpine Global Management holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

New York Life Investment Management holds 78K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing an increase of 11.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSI by 2.28% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE MUTUAL FUNDS - Nationwide Multi-Cap Portfolio Class R6 holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSI by 1.65% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rush Street Interactive. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSI is 0.06%, a decrease of 9.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.70% to 51,000K shares. The put/call ratio of RSI is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

Rush Street Interactive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. RSI launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey in September 2016 and was the first gaming company to launch a regulated online gaming site in Pennsylvania. With its BetRivers.com sites, RSI was also the first to launch regulated online gaming in Indiana, Colorado and, most recently, Illinois. RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year, and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI has been an early mover in Latin America and was the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online casino and sportsbook, RushBet.co, in the country of Colombia.

