Susquehanna Upgrades Permian Resources (PR)

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2025, Susquehanna upgraded their outlook for Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) from Neutral to Positive.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.91% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Permian Resources is $19.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 57.91% from its latest reported closing price of $12.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Permian Resources is 3,926MM, a decrease of 21.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,141 funds or institutions reporting positions in Permian Resources. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PR is 0.52%, an increase of 2.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.64% to 872,882K shares. The put/call ratio of PR is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Riverstone Holdings holds 39,188K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 32,674K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,367K shares , representing an increase of 37.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PR by 69.72% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 30,019K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 22,289K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,506K shares , representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PR by 39.72% over the last quarter.

Post Oak Energy Holdings holds 21,049K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,049K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%.

Permian Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Centennial is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company's assets and operations, which are held and conducted through CRP, are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin.

