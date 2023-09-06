Susquehanna Upgrades Netapp (NTAP)

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2023, Susquehanna upgraded their outlook for Netapp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from Neutral to Positive .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.43% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Netapp is 79.15. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.43% from its latest reported closing price of 79.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Netapp is 6,860MM, an increase of 10.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1388 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netapp. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTAP is 0.22%, an increase of 8.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 228,538K shares. The put/call ratio of NTAP is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 15,480K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,909K shares, representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 11.57% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 13,694K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,137K shares, representing an increase of 11.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 26.64% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 8,323K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,563K shares, representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 11.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,650K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,670K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 10.06% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,480K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,799K shares, representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 9.02% over the last quarter.

Netapp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NetApp, Inc. is an American hybrid cloud data services and data management company. NetApp offers cloud data services for management of applications and data both online and physically. n addition, the company offers application-aware data management service under the NetApp Astra name; and professional and support services, such as strategic consulting, professional, managed, and support services. Further, it provides assessment, design, implementation, and migration services.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.