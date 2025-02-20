Susquehanna Upgrades Lam Research (LSE:0JT5)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2025, Susquehanna upgraded their outlook for Lam Research (LSE:0JT5) from Neutral to Positive.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.95% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lam Research is 92.34 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 75.99 GBX to a high of 115.87 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 10.95% from its latest reported closing price of 83.23 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lam Research is 17,778MM, an increase of 9.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 36.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,820 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lam Research. This is an increase of 1,401 owner(s) or 98.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JT5 is 0.31%, an increase of 60.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,576.31% to 1,111,661K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 34,544K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 31,428K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 27,443K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company.

Norges Bank holds 23,005K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company.

Fisher Asset Management holds 18,578K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company.

