Susquehanna Upgrades Lam Research (LRCX)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2025, Susquehanna upgraded their outlook for Lam Research (NasdaqGS:LRCX) from Neutral to Positive.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.06% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lam Research is $92.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $112.35. The average price target represents an increase of 5.06% from its latest reported closing price of $87.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lam Research is 18,084MM, an increase of 11.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 36.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,815 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lam Research. This is an increase of 1,394 owner(s) or 98.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LRCX is 0.31%, an increase of 60.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,575.13% to 1,110,862K shares. The put/call ratio of LRCX is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 34,544K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 31,428K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 27,443K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company.

Norges Bank holds 23,005K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company.

Fisher Asset Management holds 18,578K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company.

Lam Research Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world's leading semiconductor companies, the company combines superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe..

