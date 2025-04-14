Susquehanna Upgrades Infosys Limited - Depositary Receipt () (INFY)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2025, Susquehanna upgraded their outlook for Infosys Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:INFY) from Negative to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.80% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Infosys Limited - Depositary Receipt () is $23.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.37 to a high of $28.67. The average price target represents an increase of 39.80% from its latest reported closing price of $16.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Infosys Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 1,906,780MM, an increase of 9,876.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 86.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 689 funds or institutions reporting positions in Infosys Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INFY is 0.46%, an increase of 10.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.88% to 489,200K shares. The put/call ratio of INFY is 2.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 52,217K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,856K shares , representing a decrease of 16.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INFY by 17.24% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 32,410K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,301K shares , representing an increase of 12.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INFY by 4.12% over the last quarter.

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 26,301K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,578K shares , representing an increase of 14.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INFY by 3.27% over the last quarter.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 25,841K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,340K shares , representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INFY by 0.28% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 18,923K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,638K shares , representing an increase of 38.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INFY by 49.40% over the last quarter.

Infosys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Infosys Limited is an Indian multinational information technology company that provides business consulting, information technology and outsourcing services. The company was founded in Pune and is headquartered in Bangalore.

