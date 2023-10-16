Susquehanna Upgrades Greenbrier Cos. (GBX)

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2023, Susquehanna upgraded their outlook for Greenbrier Cos. (NYSE:GBX) from Neutral to Positive .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.16% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Greenbrier Cos. is 46.51. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 15.16% from its latest reported closing price of 40.39.

The projected annual revenue for Greenbrier Cos. is 3,162MM, a decrease of 18.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greenbrier Cos.. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBX is 0.16%, an increase of 21.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.44% to 33,194K shares. The put/call ratio of GBX is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,238K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,384K shares, representing a decrease of 6.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 21.81% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,726K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,712K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 51.34% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,228K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,162K shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 204.51% over the last quarter.

AVFIX - American Beacon Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 1,166K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,196K shares, representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 49.64% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,015K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,032K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 26.84% over the last quarter.

Greenbrier Cos. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europeis an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romaniaand Turkeythat serves customers across Europeand in other geographies as opportunities arise. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazilthrough two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North Americathrough our wheels, repair & parts business unit. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 8,300 railcars and performs management services for 393,000 railcars.

