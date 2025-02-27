Susquehanna Upgrades EVERTEC (EVTC)

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2025, Susquehanna upgraded their outlook for EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) from Negative to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.54% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for EVERTEC is $36.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 13.54% from its latest reported closing price of $32.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for EVERTEC is 694MM, a decrease of 17.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 526 funds or institutions reporting positions in EVERTEC. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVTC is 0.19%, an increase of 1.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 84,500K shares. The put/call ratio of EVTC is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 4,560K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,562K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVTC by 0.68% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,106K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,081K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVTC by 0.87% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,408K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,504K shares , representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVTC by 31.93% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 3,385K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500K shares , representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVTC by 6.13% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,590K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,537K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVTC by 4.16% over the last quarter.

Evertec Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EVERTEC, Inc. is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and Latin America providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business solutions services. The Company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process more than two billion transactions annually and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core bank processing, cash processing and technology outsourcing. In addition, Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions.

