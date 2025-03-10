Susquehanna Upgrades Credo Technology Group Holding (CRDO)

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2025, Susquehanna upgraded their outlook for Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO) from Neutral to Positive.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 116.53% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Credo Technology Group Holding is $85.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 116.53% from its latest reported closing price of $39.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Credo Technology Group Holding is 414MM, an increase of 26.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 739 funds or institutions reporting positions in Credo Technology Group Holding. This is an increase of 164 owner(s) or 28.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRDO is 0.42%, an increase of 70.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.06% to 151,977K shares. The put/call ratio of CRDO is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,035K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,143K shares , representing a decrease of 30.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRDO by 63.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,444K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,474K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRDO by 113.61% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,971K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,428K shares , representing an increase of 38.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRDO by 132.14% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,875K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,526K shares , representing a decrease of 42.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRDO by 51.39% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,768K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,341K shares , representing an increase of 11.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRDO by 137.11% over the last quarter.

Credo Technology Group Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Credo serves the data infrastructure market, driven by infrastructure for 5G, high performance computing, as well as hyperscalers.

