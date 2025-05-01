Susquehanna Upgrades Cognizant Technology Solutions (WBAG:CTSH)

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2025, Susquehanna upgraded their outlook for Cognizant Technology Solutions (WBAG:CTSH) from Neutral to Positive.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,924 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTSH is 0.30%, an increase of 4.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.51% to 556,641K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 18,330K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,350K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 2.42% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,297K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,429K shares , representing an increase of 26.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 33.03% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 17,666K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,610K shares , representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 0.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,531K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,690K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 2.81% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 14,421K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,435K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 3.19% over the last quarter.

