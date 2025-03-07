Susquehanna Upgrades Caesars Entertainment (LSE:0A78)

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2025, Susquehanna upgraded their outlook for Caesars Entertainment (LSE:0A78) from Negative to Neutral.

There are 1,043 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caesars Entertainment. This is an decrease of 54 owner(s) or 4.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A78 is 0.31%, an increase of 5.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.96% to 284,028K shares.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 19,812K shares representing 9.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,256K shares , representing an increase of 12.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A78 by 9.07% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 14,582K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,699K shares , representing an increase of 12.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A78 by 2.15% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 14,062K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,412K shares , representing an increase of 61.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A78 by 155.19% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 12,860K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,360K shares , representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A78 by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 12,453K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,454K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A78 by 21.60% over the last quarter.

