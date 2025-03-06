Susquehanna Upgrades Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2025, Susquehanna upgraded their outlook for Caesars Entertainment (NasdaqGS:CZR) from Negative to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.00% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Caesars Entertainment is $49.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 63.00% from its latest reported closing price of $30.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Caesars Entertainment is 12,055MM, an increase of 7.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,044 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caesars Entertainment. This is an decrease of 55 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CZR is 0.31%, an increase of 5.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.84% to 284,027K shares. The put/call ratio of CZR is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 19,812K shares representing 9.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,256K shares , representing an increase of 12.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZR by 9.07% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 14,582K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,699K shares , representing an increase of 12.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZR by 2.15% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 14,062K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,412K shares , representing an increase of 61.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CZR by 155.19% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 12,860K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,360K shares , representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZR by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 12,453K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,454K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZR by 21.60% over the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe® and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations, with a focus on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework.

