Susquehanna Upgrades Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Susquehanna upgraded their outlook for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from Negative to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.13% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Caesars Entertainment is 70.93. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $116.55. The average price target represents an increase of 70.13% from its latest reported closing price of 41.69.

The projected annual revenue for Caesars Entertainment is 11,504MM, an increase of 1.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caesars Entertainment. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CZR is 0.33%, a decrease of 1.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.39% to 252,864K shares. The put/call ratio of CZR is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 20,906K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,901K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CZR by 10.82% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 17,684K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 11,640K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,299K shares, representing a decrease of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZR by 66.05% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,382K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,500K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CZR by 12.49% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 8,122K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe® and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations, with a focus on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework.

