Susquehanna Upgrades Boyd Gaming (BYD)

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2025, Susquehanna upgraded their outlook for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from Neutral to Positive.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.90% Upside

As of March 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Boyd Gaming is $86.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.90% from its latest reported closing price of $67.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Boyd Gaming is 3,560MM, a decrease of 9.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 733 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boyd Gaming. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYD is 0.25%, an increase of 13.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.00% to 83,399K shares. The put/call ratio of BYD is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 5,265K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,244K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYD by 19.90% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,956K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,890K shares , representing an increase of 26.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYD by 37.85% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 3,186K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,185K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYD by 13.07% over the last quarter.

JVMAX - John Hancock Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fund holds 2,421K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,695K shares , representing an increase of 29.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYD by 68.35% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,152K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,147K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYD by 7.98% over the last quarter.

Boyd Gaming Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation's leading sports-betting and iGaming operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.