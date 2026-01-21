Susquehanna Upgrades Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (ARM)

Fintel reports that on January 21, 2026, Susquehanna upgraded their outlook for Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:ARM) from Neutral to Positive.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.06% Upside

As of January 13, 2026, the average one-year price target for Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt is $164.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $82.25 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 53.06% from its latest reported closing price of $107.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt is 4,357MM, a decrease of 1.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 887 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 48 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARM is 0.44%, an increase of 12.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.24% to 87,681K shares. The put/call ratio of ARM is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 4,773K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,948K shares , representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 20.71% over the last quarter.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 4,226K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,162K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 79.93% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,410K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,666K shares , representing a decrease of 7.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 82.82% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,110K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,112K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 6.50% over the last quarter.

Sustainable Growth Advisers holds 2,882K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,457K shares , representing a decrease of 19.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 50.66% over the last quarter.

