Susquehanna Securities Now Owns 3.80% of Neogen (NEOG)

Fintel reports that Susquehanna Securities has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.29MM shares of Neogen Corporation (NEOG). This represents 3.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 16, 2022 they reported 11.73MM shares and 5.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 29.33% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.75% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Neogen is $20.40. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.75% from its latest reported closing price of $20.05.

The projected annual revenue for Neogen is $863MM, an increase of 36.83%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 726 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neogen. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 4.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEOG is 0.18%, an increase of 1.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 62.60% to 232,502K shares. The put/call ratio of NEOG is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Norges Bank holds 18,401K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Wasatch Advisors holds 13,485K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,794K shares, representing an increase of 49.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEOG by 26.51% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 11,130K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 99.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEOG by 21,254.60% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 8,121K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,922K shares, representing an increase of 27.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEOG by 13.39% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 6,628K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,739K shares, representing a decrease of 31.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEOG by 2.46% over the last quarter.

Neogen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NEOGEN Corporation develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety Division markets dehydrated culture media, and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases and sanitation concerns. NEOGEN's Animal Safety Division is a leader in the development of animal genomics along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care and disinfectants.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.