Susquehanna Securities Now Owns 1.40% of Alpha Pro Tech (APT)

Fintel reports that Susquehanna Securities has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.17MM shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT). This represents 1.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.68MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 74.68% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpha Pro Tech. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 7.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APT is 0.02%, an increase of 2.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.29% to 2,752K shares. The put/call ratio of APT is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 561K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 593K shares, representing a decrease of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APT by 9.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 387K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 220K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 220K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 177K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. is the parent company of Alpha Pro Tech, Inc. and Alpha ProTech Engineered Products, Inc. Alpha Pro Tech, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets innovative disposable and limited-use protective apparel products for the industrial, clean room, medical and dental markets. Alpha ProTech Engineered Products, Inc. manufac tures and markets a line of construction weatherization products, including building wrap and roof underlayment. The Company has manufacturing facilities in Salt Lake City, Utah; Nogales, Arizona; Valdosta, Georgia; and a joint venture in India.

