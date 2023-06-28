Susquehanna Reiterates Mastercard Incorporated - (MA) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 28, 2023, Susquehanna reiterated coverage of Mastercard Incorporated - (NYSE:MA) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.84% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mastercard Incorporated - is 442.26. The forecasts range from a low of 404.00 to a high of $498.75. The average price target represents an increase of 15.84% from its latest reported closing price of 381.79.

The projected annual revenue for Mastercard Incorporated - is 25,812MM, an increase of 13.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.52.

There are 4288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mastercard Incorporated -. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 1.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MA is 1.12%, a decrease of 1.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.72% to 894,512K shares. The put/call ratio of MA is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 59,072K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,349K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,093K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MA by 2.55% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 26,273K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,027K shares, representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MA by 5.46% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,688K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,624K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MA by 2.77% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,562K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,168K shares, representing an increase of 7.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MA by 4.42% over the last quarter.

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Its mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, its innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. The Company's decency quotient , or DQ, drives its culture and everything it do inside and outside itself. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, Mastercard is building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

