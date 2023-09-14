Susquehanna Reiterates Boeing (BA) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2023, Susquehanna reiterated coverage of Boeing (NYSE:BA) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.44% Upside

As of August 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boeing is 257.25. The forecasts range from a low of 181.80 to a high of $325.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.44% from its latest reported closing price of 208.40.

The projected annual revenue for Boeing is 83,266MM, an increase of 13.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2934 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boeing. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BA is 0.46%, a decrease of 3.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.65% to 414,062K shares. The put/call ratio of BA is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newport Trust holds 34,565K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,633K shares, representing a decrease of 17.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 8.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,768K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,520K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BA by 7.06% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 18,306K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,443K shares, representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BA by 2.93% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,464K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,122K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BA by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 11,148K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,565K shares, representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 62.27% over the last quarter.

Boeing Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defense, space and security systems, and service provider of aftermarket support. As America’s biggest manufacturing exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing products and tailored services include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, electronic and defense systems, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, and performance-based logistics and training.

