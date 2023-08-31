Susquehanna Reiterates Alphabet Inc - (GOOGL) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, Susquehanna reiterated coverage of Alphabet Inc - (NASDAQ:GOOGL) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.15% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alphabet Inc - is 151.03. The forecasts range from a low of 122.21 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.15% from its latest reported closing price of 135.88.

The projected annual revenue for Alphabet Inc - is 315,766MM, an increase of 9.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5746 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet Inc -. This is an increase of 464 owner(s) or 8.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOGL is 1.72%, an increase of 4.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.48% to 4,992,355K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOGL is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 185,283K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184,703K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 6.80% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 141,450K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,680K shares, representing an increase of 13.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 15.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 121,308K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118,577K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 6.79% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 112,745K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107,419K shares, representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 154.35% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 91,362K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,287K shares, representing an increase of 7.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 19.36% over the last quarter.

Alphabet Background Information



Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 130,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud and YouTube. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google.

