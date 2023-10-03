Susquehanna Maintains Werner Enterprises (WERN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.07% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Werner Enterprises is 51.96. The forecasts range from a low of 46.46 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 35.07% from its latest reported closing price of 38.47.

The projected annual revenue for Werner Enterprises is 3,411MM, an increase of 2.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.36.

Werner Enterprises Declares $0.14 Dividend

On August 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 2, 2023 will receive the payment on October 18, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $38.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.46%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.07%, the lowest has been 0.77%, and the highest has been 1.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.15 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.56%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 612 funds or institutions reporting positions in Werner Enterprises. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WERN is 0.17%, a decrease of 2.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.23% to 68,171K shares. The put/call ratio of WERN is 12.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 4,480K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,518K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 0.43% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,632K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,523K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 2.39% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 2,210K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,126K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,670K shares, representing a decrease of 25.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 23.97% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,788K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,814K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 8.30% over the last quarter.

Werner Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner's domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage. Werner Enterprises, Inc.'s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol 'WERN'.

