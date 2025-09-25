Susquehanna Maintains Union Pacific (UNP) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.65% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Union Pacific is $261.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $216.14 to a high of $308.70. The average price target represents an increase of 12.65% from its latest reported closing price of $232.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Union Pacific is 26,430MM, an increase of 8.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,855 funds or institutions reporting positions in Union Pacific. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNP is 0.43%, an increase of 7.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.23% to 562,891K shares. The put/call ratio of UNP is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,206K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,092K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 12.59% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,959K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,791K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 12.60% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,991K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,045K shares , representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 13.56% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 11,821K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,952K shares , representing an increase of 7.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 76.32% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,428K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,836K shares , representing a decrease of 99.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 56.34% over the last quarter.

