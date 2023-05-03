Susquehanna Maintains Trinity Industries (TRN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.86% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trinity Industries is 30.09. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 38.86% from its latest reported closing price of 21.67.

The projected annual revenue for Trinity Industries is 2,943MM, an increase of 37.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.05.

Trinity Industries Declares $0.26 Dividend

On March 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 received the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $21.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.80%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.16%, the lowest has been 1.34%, and the highest has been 4.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.78 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.37%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 541 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trinity Industries. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRN is 0.15%, an increase of 3.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.40% to 89,903K shares. The put/call ratio of TRN is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 10,812K shares representing 13.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,933K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 25.93% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 7,712K shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,032K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,988K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 26.92% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 4,477K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,423K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 59.62% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,513K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trinity Industries Background Information

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Its rail-related businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity also owns businesses engaged in the manufacture of products used on the nation's roadways and in traffic control. Trinity reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, the Rail Products Group, and the All Other Group.

