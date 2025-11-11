Susquehanna Maintains Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Tower Semiconductor (NasdaqGS:TSEM) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.98% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tower Semiconductor is $71.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.84 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 26.98% from its latest reported closing price of $98.10 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tower Semiconductor is 1,615MM, an increase of 6.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 384 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tower Semiconductor. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSEM is 0.38%, an increase of 6.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.84% to 78,856K shares. The put/call ratio of TSEM is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Senvest Management holds 8,129K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,059K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSEM by 1.82% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 6,316K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,260K shares , representing a decrease of 14.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSEM by 9.05% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 5,631K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 2,978K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,778K shares , representing an increase of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSEM by 62.16% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,332K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,962K shares , representing an increase of 15.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSEM by 3.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.