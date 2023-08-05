Susquehanna Maintains Synaptics (SYNA) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.93% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Synaptics is 106.08. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.93% from its latest reported closing price of 90.72.

The projected annual revenue for Synaptics is 1,668MM, an increase of 23.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 743 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synaptics. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYNA is 0.18%, a decrease of 18.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.67% to 43,955K shares. The put/call ratio of SYNA is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,681K shares representing 9.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,460K shares, representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 18.89% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,663K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,352K shares, representing a decrease of 25.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 8.29% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 2,310K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,210K shares, representing an increase of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 30.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,227K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 9.54% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,215K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,231K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 10.35% over the last quarter.

Synaptics Background Information

Synaptics is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech and security processing.

