Susquehanna Maintains Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.09% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Super Micro Computer is 277.00. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $421.05. The average price target represents an increase of 4.09% from its latest reported closing price of 266.13.

The projected annual revenue for Super Micro Computer is 7,514MM, an increase of 5.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 820 funds or institutions reporting positions in Super Micro Computer. This is an increase of 124 owner(s) or 17.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMCI is 0.41%, an increase of 6.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.78% to 47,033K shares. The put/call ratio of SMCI is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 3,967K shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,511K shares, representing a decrease of 13.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 14.33% over the last quarter.

Wolf Hill Capital Management holds 1,492K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,702K shares, representing a decrease of 14.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 45.98% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,441K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,304K shares, representing an increase of 9.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 37.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,419K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,367K shares, representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 24.34% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,193K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares, representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 28.25% over the last quarter.

Super Micro Computer Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Supermicro, the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its 'We Keep IT Green®' initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

