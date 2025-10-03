Susquehanna Maintains Sun Country Airlines Holdings (SNCY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Sun Country Airlines Holdings (NasdaqGS:SNCY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.37% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sun Country Airlines Holdings is $16.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 41.37% from its latest reported closing price of $11.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sun Country Airlines Holdings is 1,402MM, an increase of 27.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 493 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sun Country Airlines Holdings. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 5.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNCY is 0.09%, an increase of 6.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.83% to 79,780K shares. The put/call ratio of SNCY is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 3,534K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,305K shares , representing an increase of 34.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNCY by 23.80% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,179K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,136K shares , representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNCY by 83.67% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,810K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,017K shares , representing a decrease of 7.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNCY by 28.12% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,362K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,487K shares , representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNCY by 10.19% over the last quarter.

Zimmer Partners holds 2,226K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,773K shares , representing a decrease of 24.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNCY by 14.00% over the last quarter.

