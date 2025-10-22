Susquehanna Maintains STMicroelectronics N.V. - Depositary Receipt (STM) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Susquehanna maintained coverage of STMicroelectronics N.V. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:STM) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.50% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for STMicroelectronics N.V. - Depositary Receipt is $33.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.12 to a high of $46.37. The average price target represents an increase of 14.50% from its latest reported closing price of $29.14 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for STMicroelectronics N.V. - Depositary Receipt is 17,414MM, an increase of 46.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in STMicroelectronics N.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 15.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STM is 0.18%, an increase of 52.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.76% to 108,781K shares. The put/call ratio of STM is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 8,432K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,078K shares , representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STM by 26.57% over the last quarter.

SMH - VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF holds 7,711K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,306K shares , representing an increase of 5.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STM by 5.85% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,680K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,850K shares , representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STM by 12.15% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,349K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,023K shares , representing an increase of 30.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STM by 55.12% over the last quarter.

SOXX - iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF holds 4,115K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,077K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STM by 11.65% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.