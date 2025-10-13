Susquehanna Maintains Stem (STEM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Stem (NYSE:STEM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.83% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Stem is $11.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.61 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 44.83% from its latest reported closing price of $20.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Stem is 1,203MM, an increase of 671.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stem. This is an decrease of 120 owner(s) or 51.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STEM is 0.00%, an increase of 16.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 96.81% to 1,728K shares. The put/call ratio of STEM is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 243K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 124K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 107K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 101K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 85K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company.

