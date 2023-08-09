Susquehanna Maintains Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.61% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spirit Airlines is 24.05. The forecasts range from a low of 19.70 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 45.61% from its latest reported closing price of 16.52.

The projected annual revenue for Spirit Airlines is 6,263MM, an increase of 13.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spirit Airlines. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAVE is 0.18%, an increase of 14.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.27% to 81,901K shares. The put/call ratio of SAVE is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,358K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,306K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAVE by 17.34% over the last quarter.

Antara Capital holds 3,085K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,269K shares, representing a decrease of 38.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAVE by 8.46% over the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial holds 3,036K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,080K shares, representing a decrease of 34.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAVE by 24.46% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,857K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,805K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAVE by 13.82% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,362K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,504K shares, representing a decrease of 5.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAVE by 13.12% over the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spirit Airlines is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. The company is the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows its Guests to pay only for the options they choose - like bags, seat assignments and refreshments - something Spirit Airlines calls Á La Smarte. The company makes it possible for its Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Its Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. Spirit Airlines serves destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and is dedicated to giving back and improving those communities.

