Susquehanna Maintains Southwestern Energy (SWN) Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.16% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southwestern Energy is $8.54. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 69.16% from its latest reported closing price of $5.05.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Southwestern Energy is $8,343MM, a decrease of 44.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCG - First Trust Natural Gas ETF holds 3,538K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,003K shares, representing an increase of 15.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 2.15% over the last quarter.

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 241K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 119.08% over the last quarter.

TIAA SEPARATE ACCOUNT VA 1 - Stock Index Account Teachers Personal Annuity Individual Deferred Variable Annuity holds 26K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 18.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 23.49% over the last quarter.

Prelude Capital Management holds 651K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 563K shares, representing an increase of 13.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 59.97% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 920 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southwestern Energy. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWN is 0.38%, a decrease of 26.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.17% to 1,057,160K shares. The put/call ratio of SWN is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

Southwestern Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil exploration, development, production and marketing.

See all Southwestern Energy regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.